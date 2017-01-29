Search
Watch 1980s video clip of WWUH in the News!
When the University of Hartford was incorporated just over 50 years ago by business and community leaders, they envisioned a center of education and culture for Greater Hartford. Read more...
A New Year at WWUH
The volunteers and management of WWUH Radio wish all listeners a happy and healthy 2017. We will continue to entertain and inform you throughout the year. Thank you for your continued support!
We have lots of exciting programming planned for 2017 and we're working on some concerts and other events as well. We invite you to tell us what you think of our programming. You can email us anytime.
If you missed our silent year-end fund drive and still want to donate, you can either just send us a check or Donate Now to make a secure online payment.
Upcoming Events
- Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 1:00pm Sunday Afternoon at the Opera - Verdi: I Lombardi
- Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 1:00pm Sunday Afternoon at the Opera - Massenet: Sapho
- Sunday, February 19, 2017 - 1:00pm Sunday Afternoon at the Opera - Handel: Arminio
Partnering Organizations
WWUH thanks the following performing arts organizations for their support:
Connecticut Valley Symphony Orchestra
Manchester Symphony Orchestra and Chorale